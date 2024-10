Salzburg’s “cowboy” delivers on the assembly line

A lack of consistency caused the Bulls some problems against Pustertal. However, four goals from minute 51 onwards secured a 7:3 victory and their third home win in a row. Troy Bourke continued his assembly line work: The "Cowboy" extended his scoring run in the fourth game of the season with a goal and two assists, and now has seven points. Only KAC newcomer From is better with eight, but he has already played six games.