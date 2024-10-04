Offers no protection
“Austrian neutrality is a life lie”
According to a survey, the majority of Austrians do not believe that neutrality protects Austria militarily. One political scientist says: "We know that without military help from the Americans, Europe would - to put it bluntly - be up a creek. Welcome to cloud cuckoo land."
In response to the question "Would Austria's neutrality protect it from an attack in an emergency?", 51% of respondents answered that neutrality would definitely not or rather not provide any protection. Two thirds said: "Europe is militarily dependent on the USA and cannot defend itself on its own."
Dependent on the USA
In the survey conducted by Unique Research on behalf of the Pragmaticus publishing house, 66% of Austrians agree with the statement that Europe is militarily dependent on the USA. However, only 44% expect the USA to actually defend Europe in the event of an attack.
Joining NATO is rejected
The majority of Austrians reject joining an EU army or NATO. The willingness to defend Austria with a weapon in hand in an emergency is also rather low: 62% say they would not or rather not do so. In contrast, 28% could imagine defending Austria with a weapon.
Russia as the greatest threat
Almost as many Austrians consider a war on EU soil in the next ten years to be likely as unlikely, namely 43% and 45% respectively. Russia is clearly seen as the country with the greatest threat to peace, at 60 percent.
Half of those surveyed are in favor of EU countries investing more in armaments. If an EU country were to be attacked, a large majority of 57% would reject military assistance from Austria.
"Welcome to cloud cuckoo land"
"Austrian neutrality is one big lie," comments political scientist and opinion researcher Peter Hajek on the survey results. Almost one in two people in Austria fear a war on EU soil in the next ten years.
They know that Europe would be at a loss without military help from the Americans.
Meinungsforscher Peter Hajek
"We know that Europe would be - to put it bluntly - at a loss without military help from the Americans," explained Hajek. "Only a third of the population is convinced that neutrality protects us from an attack. But three quarters of the population want to maintain neutrality. Welcome to cloud cuckoo land."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
