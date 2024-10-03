Petschnig's successor
Kindergarten assistant takes over FPÖ mandate
Michaela Brandlhofer from Neusiedl am See takes over Alexander Petschnig's mandate in the Burgenland state parliament.
The Freedom Party's victory in the National Council elections also has personnel implications at state level. After FPÖ provincial party chairman Alexander Petschnig moves into the National Council and his current seat in the Burgenland provincial parliament becomes vacant, the provincial party executive committee met in Pinkafeld on Thursday evening. Norbert Hofer, Third President of the National Council, will lead the FPÖ as top candidate in the state elections in January 2025. Further details will be announced on Friday.
Petschnig's successor in the provincial parliament has also been decided: Michaela Brandlhofer (59) from Neusiedl am See will take over his seat. The kindergarten assistant was previously chairwoman of the "Burgenländer in Not" social association and wants to campaign for social justice, women and families in the future.
Strengthening female system owners
It is unacceptable that women in trade and other low-paid professions work 20 or 25 hours a week, not only paying taxes and duties on their low income, but also having to support the social system. "These women keep the country running, and what do they get in return?" asks Brandlhofer combatively.
Childcare at home
In general, there must be an end to the unfair distribution of burdens, where a large part of the population works hard and yet hardly feels any of the country's prosperity: "I want everyone in this country to get a fair chance, but this must be based on performance and contribution. This is the only way to create a safe, fair and strong Burgenland for everyone," said the future member of parliament.
Families must be able to afford to live again. This is only possible if the federal and state governments provide more support for women in particular: "Mothers should not just be allowed to choose which public childcare facility they take their children to. No, there is also an urgent need to promote childcare within the family."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
