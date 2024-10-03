Excellent regional
Digitalization with people at the center
Digital promises to make life easier in a wide variety of areas. Many Carinthian companies in particular are working on this.
Digital or analog - this question is being asked by many Carinthians in more and more areas of life. While some appreciate the many advantages of digital solutions, others feel left behind. This poses a challenge for software developers who are looking for suitable solutions for their customers - public authorities, banks, insurance companies, electricity providers and other service providers. In addition, meaningful areas of application must be found.
Thanks to digitalization, we are available to our customers around the clock. Digital services are the perfect complement to personal advice.
Gert Spanz, Vorstandsdirektor RLB Kärnten
Bild: Daniel Waschnig
Some Carinthian companies are working intensively on further development, especially Raiffeisen Landesbank Kärnten, which has also taken on the sponsorship for this category of the "ausgezeichnet regional 2024" award. However, digitalization does not replace the familiar services. "Digital services are the perfect complement to personal advice," emphasizes CEO Gert Spanz.
Facts & figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
Four years ago, three different companies were able to win the award with their digital solutions, and in a wide variety of ways. The winner was the online store "kärntner-jause.at" by Manfred Plautz, second place went to Pebumatic for vending machines for farm stores and third place to the digital ticket solution from ARGE Klagenfurt Tourismus. How can you help your business, project or association to make Carinthia more digital? Get in touch.
This pre-announcement was financially supported and produced with full editorial independence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.