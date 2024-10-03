Digitalization with people at the center

Four years ago, three different companies were able to win the award with their digital solutions, and in a wide variety of ways. The winner was the online store "kärntner-jause.at" by Manfred Plautz, second place went to Pebumatic for vending machines for farm stores and third place to the digital ticket solution from ARGE Klagenfurt Tourismus. How can you help your business, project or association to make Carinthia more digital? Get in touch.