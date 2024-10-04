A good vintage
“Flooded” wine fermented into a special drop
Water does not necessarily have to spoil wine: Winemaker Max Brustbauer from Loiben hopes to make a virtue out of the recent flood disaster in Lower Austria - namely a special wine!
The long legendary Hauer from the Wachau is used to misery! Time and again, the Danube floods spill directly into his 1000-year-old wine cellar. Although the floods cause a great deal of material damage there, the wine is apparently unaffected.
Already hit by floods in 2013
As reported, the dedicated Wachau winegrower and his Kati had recently saved his "Verkommen" wines. These were the bottles that were buried in the Danube sand after the flood of the century in 2013 and bobbed down there without a label. The oenologically fascinating thing - the unique maturation process invites and invites you to guess the vintage, wine and vineyard. Still a pure drinking pleasure.
But now the great flow and the droplets were once again haunting the family. Within minutes, the tanks and barrels were up to 1.5 meters high. Max and Kati had to wear waders to the laboriously pressed wine. Surprising initial tasting analysis by the two courageous men: "Our wines from this year's vintage promise a unique vintage in terms of taste thanks to the spontaneous fermentation fueled by the storm disaster and the traditional, natural production without fining!"
"Priceless" help from the fire department
"We were working day and night to measure the water, levels and temperature. But without the help of the fire department, we and our wines would have been lost. Because then our precious grape juices would really have been lost," admit the Brustbauers with deep gratitude.
A tasting with the Florianis is already planned after the extreme event and the cleaning of the underground storage facilities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.