Klagenfurt aftermath
The black and white fan soul boils before the hit
The black and white fan soul is boiling! Before the 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against FC Brugge at the alternative stadium in Klagenfurt, the Sturm supporters used a flood of banners to criticize the failure of Graz's sports policy. The first "trip" over the Pack left its mark. This is how Sturm coach Christian Ilzer reacted. Plus: The best pictures from the first premier class home game in Carinthia.
Would you like a small excerpt from the "messages" that the Sturm fans clearly displayed on stage in Klagenfurt? "Thanks to politics without expertise, half of Styria will be on sick leave tomorrow morning! We have to get over the pack because our politics are not up to scratch! Incidentally, we are of the opinion that Sturm's home should be Graz."
The anger is understandable. Because the politicians in the clock tower metropolis have been asleep for years when it comes to the stadium issue, soccer fans have to pull an all-nighter. The majority of the fan buses did not arrive back in Graz until half past one in the morning. A short night when you have to get back to work in the morning.
Christian Ilzer understood the anger about the hardships of the journey. "That was a clear signal from the fans to the city politicians. If you do nothing about the stadium for 25 years and have two Bundesliga clubs in the city, that's an extreme omission," explained the coach after the final whistle.
According to Ilzer, the political failure also has an impact on grassroots and youth sport. "It makes me proud when children get into sport through role models in soccer. It inspires them to lead an active life. You have to start an infrastructure initiative in sport for an active society."
Here you can find the best pictures from Sturm's first home game in the Champions League in Klagenfurt:
But moaning about the commute doesn't help now either. According to Ilzer, you have to accept the situation as it is. "We can whine all we want. It doesn't change anything."
On Sunday, the Sturm fans can once again fill the stands in the Liebenau stadium at home. In the league hit against Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
