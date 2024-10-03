Dream wedding
Engaged for seven years – now Buffon has said “I do”
He took his time - but now goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has said "I do" and married his partner and presenter Ilaria D'Amico.
The couple got engaged back in 2017, but it is unclear why they waited so long to get married. It may have something to do with Buffon's job as a professional footballer. He ended his career last year and is now head of delegation for the Italian national team. D'Amico works for Sky Sport Italia, among others, and is regularly in front of the camera.
The wedding, of course, took place in Italy. "Finally us," write the two of them in a picture on Instagram, in which they look into each other's eyes in love. The comments are overflowing with congratulations. "Congratulations, legend, and all the best to you and Ilaria" and "Wonderful! All the best for you!"
Side blow?
According to the celebrity magazine "Vanity Fair", Buffon dedicated loving words to his wife during the wedding ceremony: "Thanks to you, Ilaria, I have come to know true love. I would never have believed that could exist." A dig at his ex-wife? This is Buffon's second marriage. From 2011 to 2014, he was married to Czech model Alena Seredova, with whom he has two sons (David Lee and Louis Thomas). D'Amico brought a son (Pietro) into the relationship. She and Buffon have had their son Leopoldo Mattia since January 2016.
Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli, Luciano Spalletti and many other soccer colleagues attended the wedding ceremony. A new chapter in "Gigi's" life begins ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.