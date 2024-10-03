Engaged for seven years – now Buffon has said “I do”

Side blow?

According to the celebrity magazine "Vanity Fair", Buffon dedicated loving words to his wife during the wedding ceremony: "Thanks to you, Ilaria, I have come to know true love. I would never have believed that could exist." A dig at his ex-wife? This is Buffon's second marriage. From 2011 to 2014, he was married to Czech model Alena Seredova, with whom he has two sons (David Lee and Louis Thomas). D'Amico brought a son (Pietro) into the relationship. She and Buffon have had their son Leopoldo Mattia since January 2016.