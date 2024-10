Confessed drunk driver had 1.28 “residual alcohol level

Shortly after the police patrol arrived, a 27-year-old man from Tennengau drove past the scene of the accident in a car and stated that he had caused the accident in another car the previous evening, shortly before midnight. A breathalyzer test on the man revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.28 per mille. According to him, he had last consumed alcohol the previous evening. The police took the 27-year-old's driver's license and car keys. He will be reported to the Hallein police station several times.