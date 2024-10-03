“The worst thing I’ve ever experienced”

When Daly angrily left the court in Atzenbrugg

On the second day, he hit a ball into the water on the 14th hole and cursed. When he made the same mishap on the next hole, he hurled his club into the lake. With the next shot, Daly's ball landed unplayably under a TV tower. After an error in the rules, the American should have been awarded two faults. As a result, "Big John" left the course in a huff with his trousers printed with dollar bills. Before that, however, he said goodbye to Wiegele and Jimenez and wished them all the best.