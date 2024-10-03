Vorteilswelt
Hurricane victim Daly:

“The worst thing I’ve ever experienced”

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 07:01

Hurricane "Helene" left a trail of devastation through Florida. Former scandalous golfer John Daly was also a victim of the force of nature in Clearwater: "After spending almost my entire life here, I've now lost everything. My house was completely destroyed."

Daly explained: "I still can't imagine that we've lost everything. But we are alive and well. That's the most important thing. And everything can be rebuilt." The 58-year-old said: "This is the worst thing I've ever experienced." And the American can already look back on a very eventful life.

His gambling addiction cost the former alcoholic more than 50 million dollars. "Big John" has also suffered a stroke and attempted suicide twice. He also almost died from a spider bite in 2019. The two-time major winner explained: "My life, chapter 84,000: the craziest event."

Brown recluse spider was to blame
After being bitten unnoticed by a spider, he suddenly collapsed a few days later. Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, cardiac massage, ambulance, emergency surgery. The former Scandal Boy said: "The doctors removed what had developed into a serious infection in my abdomen and treated the early sepsis." A brown recluse spider was responsible for the shock. Daly said at the time: "I'm lucky to be alive." 

John Daly teed off in Atzenbrugg 13 years ago.
John Daly teed off in Atzenbrugg 13 years ago.
In 2011, Austrian golf fans had seen the "scandal noodle" at the European Tour tournament in Atzenbrugg. Daly came to the gala at Kloster UND in a garish jacket, forgoing the burger served by Toni Mörwald. On the course, he smoked several Marlboros alongside Martin Wiegele and Miguel Angel Jimenez, the highlight being his performance on the second day.

Daly in 2011 at the "Kloster UND" restaurant in Krems.
Daly in 2011 at the "Kloster UND" restaurant in Krems.
When Daly angrily left the court in Atzenbrugg
On the second day, he hit a ball into the water on the 14th hole and cursed. When he made the same mishap on the next hole, he hurled his club into the lake. With the next shot, Daly's ball landed unplayably under a TV tower. After an error in the rules, the American should have been awarded two faults. As a result, "Big John" left the course in a huff with his trousers printed with dollar bills. Before that, however, he said goodbye to Wiegele and Jimenez and wished them all the best.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
