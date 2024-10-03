Indian nursing staff fly to Burgenland

Five Indian women on duty at Eisenstadt hospital

The hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Eisenstadt is already one step ahead. The Province of the Order is also relying on Indian nursing staff, based on a collaboration with the Order of the Brothers of Mercy in Kerala in southern India. Five women from India have already started their jobs as nursing assistants in Eisenstadt. With diplomas, visas, Red-White-Red cards and language certificates in their luggage, they have ventured to Austria after gaining their first professional experience in their home country of India. As part of the nostrification process, they are now being prepared in Eisenstadt to become qualified healthcare and nursing staff.