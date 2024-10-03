Against the care crisis
Indian nursing staff fly to Burgenland
The nursing sector is intensively recruiting new employees from abroad. While 29 Filipino nurses will be starting their work in Burgenland in November, five Indian nurses have also been working at the Barmherzige Brüder Eisenstadt hospital since the beginning of October. More could follow.
Whether in clinics, nursing homes or mobile services: nursing staff are in demand. While the state emphasizes that almost all positions in hospitals and social institutions are filled, private institutions are also struggling with staff shortages. "The pandemic has made the fatigue in the care sector obvious," says Sieglinde Pfänder, Rector of Diakonie, which employs around 300 people, "and even higher wages are not the panacea to make the profession more attractive. The heavy workload is the problem."
State relies on package of measures to combat care crisis
With a package of measures - caring relatives, care support point model, employment model - Burgenland wants to be a pioneer throughout Austria when it comes to combating the care crisis. Personnel from abroad will also contribute to this. The 29 Filipino nurses who have been learning German in Burgenland for a year are due to start work in November.
Namasté in Burgenland
Support also comes from India. An agreement between the state and the dioceses of Eisenstadt and Kanjirapally to bring 50 nurses per year into the country will come into force in 2025. The first nurses are already learning German in their home country and are being prepared for their deployment in Burgenland, according to the Governor's office. Diakonie Burgenland is also expecting help from India. Four commitments have been made and more could follow.
With its employment model for students and pupils, Burgenland has developed a unique incentive model for the training of nursing staff that has been very well received throughout Austria. The recruitment of nursing staff from abroad is a sensible complementary measure to ensure the quality of care and the need for care in the coming years.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Five Indian women on duty at Eisenstadt hospital
The hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Eisenstadt is already one step ahead. The Province of the Order is also relying on Indian nursing staff, based on a collaboration with the Order of the Brothers of Mercy in Kerala in southern India. Five women from India have already started their jobs as nursing assistants in Eisenstadt. With diplomas, visas, Red-White-Red cards and language certificates in their luggage, they have ventured to Austria after gaining their first professional experience in their home country of India. As part of the nostrification process, they are now being prepared in Eisenstadt to become qualified healthcare and nursing staff.
Reducing uncertainties, promoting cultural openness
Director of Nursing Brigitte Polstermüller was personally involved in the relationship-building process: "It is crucial to reduce fears and insecurities on both sides and to promote cultural openness within the team." Regular exchanges took place via video call between the Indian colleagues and employees of the Eisenstadt Brüderkrankenhaus on key topics such as language and culture in Austria, knowledge transfer with a particular focus on the Austrian healthcare system, hygiene regulations and understanding the differences in the nursing profession in Austria and India.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
