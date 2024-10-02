First dad, then son:
Family fears for their farm after two death tragedies
First the father (58) died on a farm in southern Styria, then his son and successor lay dead in bed at the age of just 27. Since then, the bereaved have been struggling with endless grief and a mountain of debt. Fundraising campaigns are now intended to alleviate the suffering of the farming family.
How much more can a family bear? Fate first struck mercilessly at the Hollbauerhof farm in southern Styria in May 2020, when the father of the family, farmer Johann, died at the age of just 58. His wife Maria and three sons Martin, Stefan and Markus were left behind.
"Martin was the sunshine of the family"
The youngest brother, Martin - "a farmer with heart and soul" and "a ray of sunshine", the family members all agree - took over the large farm with pig farming, cattle breeding and arable farming when he was not even in his mid-20s. And in order to position himself well for the future, he built new buildings, such as a barn for the pigs, as well as a slurry store, a feed chamber and a machine shed.
We simply can't do it on the scale that Martin did full-time. It's not possible. Now I hope that somehow it will still turn out well for us.
Mama Maria Holl im Gespräch mit Servus TV
But even in August this year, fate won't let its hands off the troubled Hollbauerhof. The day before, still happily out and about with his loved ones, Martin lies lifeless in his bed at the age of just 27. The young farmer can no longer be saved. Cause of death: a congenital, unfortunately undetected aneurysm in his heart, which had probably burst suddenly.
What the family is left with are wonderful memories - and endless grief. Together, they try to continue working on the farm anyway. Including a pile of loan debts due to the modernization. 700,000 euros are still outstanding for Mama Maria, with the bank demanding 5,000 euros a month. The collateral: the farm, including 18 hectares of land and forest.
You can donate to the farm here
It would be "a catastrophe" to give up the farm, says Maria Holl on Servus TV. Now they are hoping for support to be able to keep the farm going after the blows of fate. If you would also like to help the family with a donation, you can do so here on the GoFundMe website or with any amount of money, no matter how small, directly to Maria Holl's account under IBAN: AT35 3817 0000 0201 6467.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
