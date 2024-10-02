Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

First dad, then son:

Family fears for their farm after two death tragedies

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 18:00

First the father (58) died on a farm in southern Styria, then his son and successor lay dead in bed at the age of just 27. Since then, the bereaved have been struggling with endless grief and a mountain of debt. Fundraising campaigns are now intended to alleviate the suffering of the farming family.  

0 Kommentare

How much more can a family bear? Fate first struck mercilessly at the Hollbauerhof farm in southern Styria in May 2020, when the father of the family, farmer Johann, died at the age of just 58. His wife Maria and three sons Martin, Stefan and Markus were left behind.

A small shrine in memory of Martin and his father. (Bild: Servus TV)
A small shrine in memory of Martin and his father.
(Bild: Servus TV)

"Martin was the sunshine of the family"
The youngest brother, Martin - "a farmer with heart and soul" and "a ray of sunshine", the family members all agree - took over the large farm with pig farming, cattle breeding and arable farming when he was not even in his mid-20s. And in order to position himself well for the future, he built new buildings, such as a barn for the pigs, as well as a slurry store, a feed chamber and a machine shed.

Zitat Icon

We simply can't do it on the scale that Martin did full-time. It's not possible. Now I hope that somehow it will still turn out well for us.

Mama Maria Holl im Gespräch mit Servus TV

But even in August this year, fate won't let its hands off the troubled Hollbauerhof. The day before, still happily out and about with his loved ones, Martin lies lifeless in his bed at the age of just 27. The young farmer can no longer be saved. Cause of death: a congenital, unfortunately undetected aneurysm in his heart, which had probably burst suddenly.

The grief is still very fresh. Nevertheless, the family is also tormented by debt. (Bild: Servus TV)
The grief is still very fresh. Nevertheless, the family is also tormented by debt.
(Bild: Servus TV)

What the family is left with are wonderful memories - and endless grief. Together, they try to continue working on the farm anyway. Including a pile of loan debts due to the modernization. 700,000 euros are still outstanding for Mama Maria, with the bank demanding 5,000 euros a month. The collateral: the farm, including 18 hectares of land and forest.

You can donate to the farm here
It would be "a catastrophe" to give up the farm, says Maria Holl on Servus TV. Now they are hoping for support to be able to keep the farm going after the blows of fate. If you would also like to help the family with a donation, you can do so here on the GoFundMe website or with any amount of money, no matter how small, directly to Maria Holl's account under IBAN: AT35 3817 0000 0201 6467. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf