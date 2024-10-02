Family fears for their farm after two death tragedies

You can donate to the farm here

It would be "a catastrophe" to give up the farm, says Maria Holl on Servus TV. Now they are hoping for support to be able to keep the farm going after the blows of fate. If you would also like to help the family with a donation, you can do so here on the GoFundMe website or with any amount of money, no matter how small, directly to Maria Holl's account under IBAN: AT35 3817 0000 0201 6467.