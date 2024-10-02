Despite "escalation"
Kristenstab: Home soldiers to remain in Lebanon
Due to the tense situation in the Middle East, the crisis cabinet at the Ministry of Defense in Vienna met on Wednesday afternoon. Despite a perceived "escalation", the Austrian UNIFIL troops are to remain in Lebanon.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) declared: "We are monitoring the situation with concern." There are "currently no indications" that Austrian UN soldiers will be withdrawn. Nehammer condemned Iran's attacks on Israel. The Iranian embassy official had previously been summoned to the Foreign Office.
In addition to government representatives, opposition representatives were also present at the meeting, including NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. After the meeting, Nehammer made a short statement to the media. "We condemn the attack on Israel by Iran", the Chancellor stated. He also called on Iran to "completely cease hostilities". Austria "fully supports" Israel's self-defense.
UN mission continues for the time being
The situation is also "more than uncertain" for the UN mission UNIFIL. Around 160 Austrian troops are currently deployed in Lebanon. Nehammer: "The protection of our soldiers is our top priority." They are in constant contact with the UN and people on the ground. The situation is constantly being assessed, but there are currently no plans to end the mission. "There are currently no plans" to evacuate people from the region.
Nehammer recalled the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, which will be the first anniversary in a few days. This had "exacerbated the security situation" for Israel, but also for the EU. The Federal Chancellor therefore demanded: "The spiral of violence must end." He wanted a ceasefire in Gaza, as in Lebanon, the "release of all hostages", better protection for the civilian population and the provision of humanitarian aid.
