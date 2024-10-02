What's behind it all?
Steiner surprised: “Remains completely under the radar”
Ex-Haas team boss Günther Steiner has commented on Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. According to the South Tyrolean, the Canadian is not making a name for himself either on or off the race track. Steiner has no real explanation for this "shadowy existence", but he does have a hunch.
He is a regular competitor, but he has hardly been able to make a sporting mark. Most recently, Lance Stroll finished 14th in Singapore. It was the fifth time in a row that the Canadian failed to score any points. The Aston Martin driver has scored just 24 points in the current season. His team-mate Fernando Alonso already has 62 points to his name.
But the 25-year-old has hardly made the headlines elsewhere either. While his father Lawrence owns most of the racing team, Lance apparently enjoys an existence in his shadow, says Steiner in amazement. "It's strange, he stays completely under the radar. You don't hear anything good or bad about him, he simply doesn't exist," said the South Tyrolean in the "Red Flags" podcast.
The solution to the riddle?
Steiner remains puzzled as to where this inconspicuousness comes from: "I don't think he's a bad racing driver and I don't know why that is." However, the former team boss does have a hunch. Based on the performance of his current car, Steiner says it is quite conceivable that Stroll is waiting until he has a car again in which he can realistically fight for better positions.
"We all know that he doesn't need to earn money as a racing driver, he's financially secure, maybe it's because he seems to be saying to himself: 'I'm just getting by, who cares? I'll wait until next year's car arrives and see if it's better,'" concludes Steiner, taking a side-swipe at the Stroll family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.