"Causa Siemens"
Death case: Proceedings against accused stopped
As reported by the "NEUE", the proceedings against one of the accused in the fraud proceedings concerning manipulated invoices from Siemens to the Krankenhausbetriebsgesellschaft (KHBG) and other Vorarlberg companies have been discontinued. The reason is a sad one ...
The former KHBG employee fell 50 meters during a climbing tour in the municipality of St. Anton in Montafon on 25 September and died at the scene of the accident.
The man was arrested together with other suspects in August 2023. He was accused of serious fraud, including issuing bogus invoices for a construction company he ran. Siemens demanded 1.5 million euros in compensation from him. According to his lawyer, he is said to have already repaid 700,000 euros.
Regardless of the tragic event, the investigation into the other suspects continues, and the company of the deceased also remains part of the investigation. It is still being investigated whether other people or companies are involved in the fraud scandal. The company of the deceased also remains part of the investigation.
High criminal energy
The case became public in August 2023 when several arrests were made following a complaint following a compliance audit at Siemens. In addition to a Siemens manager, the investigation involved two then active and one retired employee of KHBG. They are alleged to have issued manipulated invoices since 2013, causing millions in losses. In most cases, small amounts were hidden in "large invoices" with imaginative booking designations for small and medium-sized construction projects
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
