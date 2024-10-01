Uninvited guest
Police let the tires smoke at tuner meeting
The organizers of "Night of Wheels", "Fun Run" and "Motortag" invited guests to a "superlative season finale in a chilled atmosphere", i.e. a tuner meeting on Sunday at the Ausee in Asten. But there was also an uninvited guest: the police. Serious technical defects with imminent danger were found on 21 vehicles and the license plates were removed on the spot.
On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., forces from the Upper Austrian traffic department, the Linz-Land police command and Perg police station carried out a joint check with a focus on illegal vehicle tuning/noise and speed (radar). The technical inspection of the vehicles was carried out by official experts from the Office of the Upper Austrian Provincial Government on site near the event venue in the Aussee area in Asten.
97 vehicles were checked
A total of 97 vehicles were checked by the patrols deployed in the course of the priority action, 28 vehicles were subjected to an immediate technical inspection (technology/noise). Serious technical defects with imminent danger were found on 21 vehicles, and the license plates of these vehicles were removed on the spot.
124 reports due to technical defects
A total of 124 reports were made due to technical defects in the vehicles inspected. In addition, the speed of .310 vehicles was measured by radar as part of the priority check, and 720 drivers were reported for exceeding the permitted speed limit.
Flashed at 140 km/h instead of the permitted 100 km/h
The peak values were 119 km/h in the area of a speed limit of 70 km/h and 140 km/h in the area of an open stretch of road (100 km/h). In addition, 63 tickets were issued for other traffic law violations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
