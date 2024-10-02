“Shorter working hours would be poison for the location”

Should the retirement age rise?

The reform backlog also affects the pension system, says Buchmüller. And he is thinking aloud about possible measures. As a first step, the employment rate for 60 to 64-year-olds (currently 30 percent) should be increased. Buchmüller: "We need to consider whether all those who start working at 15 should be able to retire earlier than those who study for a long time."