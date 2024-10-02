Demand to the government
“Shorter working hours would be poison for the location”
The many crises of recent years, recession, pressure from bureaucracy and the difficulty of finding employees at all: Salzburg's economy is groaning under difficult conditions. Chamber President Peter Buchmüller has now presented a list of tasks for the next government.
After two years of recession, the domestic economy is at rock bottom. Consumer spending has reached its lowest point due to inflation. Investments are increasingly flowing abroad. Insolvencies in Salzburg, such as the end of Salzburg Schokolade this year, are also weakening the location. Increasing bureaucracy is becoming an ever greater burden. The number one problem children are retail, industry and the construction sector.
President wants a reduction in non-wage labor costs
Salzburg's Chamber of Commerce boss Peter Buchmüller sees an urgent need for action and has now presented a list of tasks for the next federal government. Once again, he is calling for a reduction in non-wage labor costs from the current 43.5 percent to 40 percent. The rise in labor costs in recent years (by more than 48.9 percent since 2009) would put companies under increasing pressure.
Less "employer money" for social security and pension systems could be offset by a revival in the economy, according to the business community. Buchmüller: "This is how we create new jobs."
Chamber boss calls for labor market reforms
At an average of 29.2 hours per week per employee, the part-time ratio in Austria is too high for Chamber President Buchmüller. He sees a further reduction as the wrong approach: "That would be poison for the location."
Should the retirement age rise?
The reform backlog also affects the pension system, says Buchmüller. And he is thinking aloud about possible measures. As a first step, the employment rate for 60 to 64-year-olds (currently 30 percent) should be increased. Buchmüller: "We need to consider whether all those who start working at 15 should be able to retire earlier than those who study for a long time."
He is now hoping for one thing above all from the future federal government: speed. "Companies need relief!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
