Accidents involving children: One third happen on the safety path

62 children hit, 20 at crosswalks

The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) criticizes the fact that these two principles are too often disregarded and refers to figures from Statistics Austria: According to these figures, 62 children walking in Tyrol were victims of a traffic accident in 2023, 61 of them in the local area. One in three children was even hit on a safety path, "i.e. where it should be obvious that children have absolute priority", warns the VCÖ and reminds us of the Road Traffic Regulations: According to this, a vehicle must approach a safety path in such a way that it can stop in front of it.