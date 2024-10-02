Four lanes on the bottleneck Lueg Bridge at travel times

"The result is clear"

In the "Krone" interview, Asfinag Managing Director Stefan Siegele explains the condition of the bridge, which was built in the 1960s.

"Krone": Mr. Siegele, what did the most recent structural inspection show?

Siegele: It showed that the load-bearing structure needs to be structurally relieved. The single lane will therefore be the regular traffic route from January 1st. This is the only way we can keep the bridge safe.