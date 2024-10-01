Bearded brothers in action
Could Beckham reconcile William and Harry?
It's no secret that the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has been more than a little frosty for years. Now an unexpected mediator could come into play: David Beckham (49), the close friend of the royal family, could help bring the feuding brothers back together.
Prince William (42) and his bearded role model David Beckham met at RAF Northolt in Ruislip on Tuesday to inspect two new rescue helicopters together. The H135 helicopters from the London Air Charity Ambulance are to fly life-saving missions throughout London in future - a project that is particularly close to William's heart as patron of the charity.
Bearded brothers in action
Visibly in a good mood and perfectly styled, the two bearded brothers posed in front of the new helicopters in elegant black suits, joked with each other and took time to talk to the medical staff and pilots. They also posed together in the cockpit.
Longstanding friendship
William was particularly interested in the features of the new aircraft, while Beckham was by his side, not only demonstrating his professional interest but also creating a relaxed atmosphere.
Beckham, who has been friends with both William and his younger brother Prince Harry for years, has proven his diplomatic skills on many occasions and may have used the opportunity to influence William. With his special connection to both princes, he may be able to act as a mediator between them.
Meeting with Prince Harry?
William's younger brother is currently on a short visit to London, where he took part in a charity event for a children's organization he supports. A visit to William and Kate would therefore be quite possible, if only William would allow it. He is said to be the one who can't forgive his younger brother for his settling of scores with the royal family in TV interviews and especially in his memoirs "Spare".
The relationship between King Charles' sons is said to be extremely strained and William and Harry have reportedly not spoken to each other for a long time.
However, there have just been rumors that Prince William's wife Princess Kate sought contact with Harry for his 40th birthday. "Kate made a point of calling him and also sending him a thoughtful gift," an anonymous source told the Express. This gesture allegedly "meant the world" to Harry. And it is possible that David Beckham could now also act as a mediator between the squabblers.
Camilla opposes Harry's visit
To spend time with his father, King Charles III, Prince Harry would have to travel to Scotland. But Queen Camilla is said to have already intervened. A meeting would possibly be too much of a burden for the King, who is still recovering from cancer.
"The last thing she wants is for him to stress about a meeting with Harry," says an insider.
Away from the royal family for five years
Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties almost five years ago - he left the country together with his wife Duchess Meghan (43). The two now live in the USA with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).
One reason for the withdrawal is the tabloid media's treatment of Meghan. Harry emphasized that, in his opinion, it was not safe for his wife and children in the UK. He now came to London without Meghan, as PA reported.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.