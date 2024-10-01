"A clear statement!"
Cathy Lugner reveals who is behind Simone’s break-up
As in his lifetime, Richard Lugner is dominating the headlines today. Widow Simone was fired from Lugner City(as reported by "Krone"). For Mortar's ex-wife, Cathy Lugner, this came as little surprise. In an interview, she surprises us: "I don't understand how this can surprise anyone at all!"
She was only married to Richard Lugner for a few days and widow Simone Lugner's working relationship at the shopping center in Vienna's Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus did not last much longer. Cathy Lugner is someone who knows the customs and behavior of the clan. She was married to Mörtel, 57 years her senior, from 2014 to 2016 - so the news of Simone's dismissal came as little surprise to her.
"A very clear statement"
"In my opinion, this termination was foreseeable and is absolutely no surprise," she says in the "Krone" interview, and Lugner doesn't understand "how this can surprise anyone at all. It's more of a mystery to me." For her, it is also clear who is behind it: "In my opinion, the dismissal is a very clear statement from the family about Simone and the wedding!"
However, the 34-year-old German is not sparing with criticism for the widow: "It's not a good idea to give interviews after 1.5 months of his death. Especially not about the future or future partners."
For Cathy, it's clear: "I wouldn't have the head for such answers if the love of my life had just died. If I were in that situation, I would reject such requests to the media as irreverent and leave them uncommented on for a long time! I think she's doing herself absolutely no favors in this situation with her statements and behavior ... But that's just my opinion."
The contracts are already designed in such a way that headaches are inevitable.
Cathy Lugner
Cathy also addresses the widow's living situation, because she, Cathy, has even redesigned the entire garden, as she says herself: "Your statement about her having to get the villa because of the right of residence is not correct and very naive. She has to be able to cover the costs, which is quite logical from a legal point of view - otherwise the right of residence is of no use to her, because the right of residence does not include the foundation bearing the costs."
"Not getting millions"
Cathy Lugner's words from faraway Berlin to Vienna's Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus are strong stuff. And at the end of our conversation, she is again glad not to be in Simone's shoes: "I'm glad I'm not in this situation. I didn't get millions and that's a good thing. I'm grateful to Richard for a lot of things, but the stress isn't worth any money in the world to me!"
Meaning, without knowing about Simone's private assets, there will soon be crumbs here either way: "It's all very, very complicated when it comes to Richard's promises and assets. I also received so many promises, or a lot was claimed in the media, which wasn't the case. The contracts are already designed in such a way that headaches are inevitable. Promises have nothing to do with contracts and legal obligations, but you should be aware of that in advance."
