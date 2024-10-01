Cathy Lugner reveals who is behind Simone’s break-up

Cathy also addresses the widow's living situation, because she, Cathy, has even redesigned the entire garden, as she says herself: "Your statement about her having to get the villa because of the right of residence is not correct and very naive. She has to be able to cover the costs, which is quite logical from a legal point of view - otherwise the right of residence is of no use to her, because the right of residence does not include the foundation bearing the costs."