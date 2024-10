LIVE from 18:45: Trauner’s Feyenoord against Girona

Girona lost their debut in the premier class 0:1 at PSG

This makes today's Champions League clash with last year's surprise team in Spain, FC Girona, all the more important for the reigning Dutch Cup winners. The Catalans have also not really got into their stride this year and are only in 12th place in the Primera Division after eight rounds with two wins, three draws and three defeats - they also lost their debut in the top flight of European soccer 1-0 at PSG.