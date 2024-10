Fixed pay increases: this is how much more metalworkers will get

According to trade unionist Reinhold Binder, last year was "the toughest labor dispute in 60 years". In the end, employers and employees agreed on an average increase of 8.6 percent. The agreement was therefore below the underlying inflation rate of 9.6 percent. This year is different. As a result of the agreement, incomes will rise sharply from November 1, 2024 - even though the industry is in a difficult situation.