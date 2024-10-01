Extradition request
Nazi trial: accused German did not show up again
Although he made a special trip to Braunau on April 20, 2021 to celebrate Adolf Hitler's birthday, a now 60-year-old Berliner did not appear at his trial for re-activation on Tuesday. An extradition request has now been submitted.
The then 57-year-old from Berlin is said to have laid a wreath in front of the house where Adolf Hitler was born in Braunau on April 20, 2021. His lawyer explained on Tuesday that the accused had to work and was therefore unable to attend his court hearing.
Everyone was there, except the accused
According to his legal representative, the accused would like to face up to his responsibilities but was unable to travel from Berlin for work reasons. The date of the trial had been known for some time and all the jurors had also appeared. The trial had already been postponed once this year in May because the defendant had not come to Ried.
Judge was annoyed
"We will not be led around by the nose," said the judge and announced that he would submit an extradition request to the German authorities. The accused would then be taken into extradition custody in Germany and would have to wait in custody in Austria for a new trial date. If this was not granted, the accused would have to expect to be arrested if he entered Austria.
Documented in a film
In 2021, the man from Berlin, who was 57 years old at the time, is said to have placed a funeral wreath with the inscription "RIP USA" - according to the indictment, USA stands for "Our Blessed Adolf" - on a window sill of the house where Adolf Hitler was born in Braunau. At the same time, filming for the documentary "Who is afraid of Braunau" by Günter Schwaiger was taking place in the town. The accused appears in this film and apparently admitted to worshipping Hitler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
