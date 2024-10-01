Nintendo Museum opens: These are the highlights

"Everyone can have their own place here where they can indulge in fond memories," is how Miyamoto describes the concept in an interview with selected foreign journalists. The individual consoles, including accessories and the corresponding games, are presented in their original packaging. The respective games can be seen in action on monitors above and heard over loudspeakers. "It's also very surprising for me to know that all of these figures are more than 20 years old," says Miyamoto. Fans can also see how the graphics of the Nintendo consoles have evolved.