Dream beach from “The Beach” is open again

Bay was able to recover during the pandemic

In 2018, the authorities pulled the ripcord at the urging of marine biologists. The beach was closed - and ultimately remained so until the beginning of 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, stricter rules have been in place, for example, boats are no longer allowed to enter the bay. But the beach remains a tourist hotspot: from October 2023 to July 2024 alone, 1.6 million holidaymakers visited again.