18 euros per hour!
Parking with SUVs in Paris will be very expensive
Parking in Paris is becoming a costly affair for heavy cars - from the beginning of October, parking tariffs will be drastically increased for them. One hour's parking in the city center will now cost 18 euros for heavy SUVs and other bulky vehicles, and as much as 225 euros for six hours.
Outside the city center, the rates are slightly lower. Residents of the capital, tradespeople and the disabled, for example, are exempt from the regulation.
Higher tariffs due for combustion vehicles over 1.6 tons
In a public survey at the beginning of February, in which just under six percent of those eligible to vote took part, 54.5 percent voted in favor of increasing parking fees. The tariff is to apply to combustion and hybrid models weighing 1.6 tons or more and electric models weighing two tons or more. The regulation does not apply to private parking garages. The city argues that heavy vehicles cause increased pollution, take up a lot of public space and endanger road safety.
Video cars keep an eye on parking spaces
Monitoring the new regulation is relatively simple. Paid parking in Paris has been monitored for some time by video cars that record the license plates of parked cars. Anyone who parks must first enter their license plate number at the parking machine. The automatic comparison of license plates gives the city access to the owner and vehicle data and therefore knows which weight class the parked cars fall into.
Cycle path network in Paris is growing
With the citizens' survey, Mayor Anne Hidalgo gained backing for a further step in the traffic turnaround, which she is driving forward with the red-green city government, even in the face of resistance. Years ago, she closed a number of riverside roads along the Seine to cars and made them accessible to pedestrians. The network of cycle paths in Paris is growing, while the number of car lanes and parking spaces is being reduced.
E-scooter rental was abolished
New green spaces are being created and a 30 km/h speed limit has been introduced almost everywhere in the city. Just over a year ago, e-scooter rental in Paris also came to an end after a majority voted against the scooters in a public survey.
And from the beginning of October, despite protests even from the transport minister, the mayor is implementing another measure that is upsetting many motorists. On the city highway, the busy "Périphérique", the speed limit will be reduced from 70 to 50. Among other things, this should mean less noise for the many residents living along the highway. However, the average speed on the ring road at peak times is well below 50 kilometers per hour.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.