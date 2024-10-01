Drone search rejected

The hunters had offered to search the meadow with drones free of charge when he had already started mowing. The 57-year-old refused and continued his work. According to the indictment, he deliberately killed four fawns and brutally abused two of them by mowing off all four legs. He did not "care" whether there were deer in them and was not interested in whether there were deer, he replied to the hunters' request.