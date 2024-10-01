VdB and his Kickl problem ++ A sweet treat?

After the election is before the new government - and there's no getting around the ÖVP. The party is consulting with the Greens and NEOS today and may already be putting together a team for exploratory talks. The FPÖ, on the other hand, is adding another day to its blue Monday, while Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is looking for a solution to his Kickl problem. You can find all the day's events in our ticker!