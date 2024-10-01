Day 2 after the election
VdB and his Kickl problem ++ A sweet treat?
After the election is before the new government - and there's no getting around the ÖVP. The party is consulting with the Greens and NEOS today and may already be putting together a team for exploratory talks. The FPÖ, on the other hand, is adding another day to its blue Monday, while Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is looking for a solution to his Kickl problem. You can find all the day's events in our ticker!
The most important things in a nutshell:
- Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Herbert Kickl - this is an extremely tense relationship. How will the head of state overcome this hurdle?
- The tactics for a turquoise-red-pink coalition have already begun, the committees of the ÖVP, Greens and NEOS are meeting today. The FPÖ will not meet until tomorrow.
- Styrian governor Christopher Drexler is sticking to his "no" to cooperation with the big election winner Kickl.
- Professor Peter Filzmaier analyzes which parties have lost which voters.
Sweet Christmas candy or sour apple? Read the "Krone" commentary by editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann here.
The results across Austria and by country:
Mandates and coalition calculator: what it all comes down to
At a glance: The results by municipalities, districts and provinces:
The strongholds and voter turnout by state, district and municipality:
