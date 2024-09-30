Additional costs: money back for faecal water?

The same applies to the answer to the question of how the drinking water that is still undrinkable in some parts of the city will be billed: Are credit notes being considered for the period? How much is the debacle costing STW? They ask for your understanding that all resources are currently being invested in the supply: "As soon as the drinking water quality has been restored and the recommendation to boil water has been lifted by the health authorities for the entire STW supply area, we will determine the next steps."