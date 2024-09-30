“For me, there is no clear favorite!”

"But the Belgian league is better than the Austrian league. And in this country, people still tend to underestimate such leagues. Sturm saw what a top team they are in the first round against Stade Brest. Even small clubs from such a big league are ahead of us," says the former goalgetter, whose contact with Belgium has never been broken off. "We still go up there often, I speak to Hans Christiaens, who played with me in Waregem and then at Bruges, almost every week." The Belgians land at Lake Wörthersee today, Tuesday, and stay at the long-standing Sturm Hotel "Der Sandwirth".