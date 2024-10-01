How the people of Salzburg cast their votes

While the FPÖ made gains in all Salzburg municipalities without exception and was the big winner, the Blue Party achieved its worst result in the state capital of all places (21.3 percent). Although the ÖVP was still number one in the state, it suffered double-digit losses across the board. Only in Weißpriach did the People's Party come away with a loss of 9.2 percentage points. It was more bitter for some small parties: not a single vote was cast for the KPÖ in four municipalities. In Tweng, nobody cast a cross for BIER.