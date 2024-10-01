Bluer than ever
How the people of Salzburg cast their votes
Blue strongholds, zero votes: Gains, losses and curious results from the municipalities. A "Krone" election review through the entire province.
While the FPÖ made gains in all Salzburg municipalities without exception and was the big winner, the Blue Party achieved its worst result in the state capital of all places (21.3 percent). Although the ÖVP was still number one in the state, it suffered double-digit losses across the board. Only in Weißpriach did the People's Party come away with a loss of 9.2 percentage points. It was more bitter for some small parties: not a single vote was cast for the KPÖ in four municipalities. In Tweng, nobody cast a cross for BIER.
79.3 percent of all eligible voters went to the polls in Salzburg on Sunday. In 2019, the figure was 76.4 percent. The municipality with the highest turnout at the polls was Göriach, where 90.6 percent voted. The small municipality in Lungau was also one of two without an invalid vote.
Wals and Golling as model municipalities
In Tweng, the highest percentage of citizens (48.8 percent) voted by absentee ballot, while the city of Salzburg had the highest number in absolute terms at 21,529.
The result from Wals-Siezenheim comes closest to the national result. The Golling result best reflects the nationwide election result. Only a few percentage points separate the two municipalities from the national election result.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.