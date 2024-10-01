Vorteilswelt
Bluer than ever

How the people of Salzburg cast their votes

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 09:00

Blue strongholds, zero votes: Gains, losses and curious results from the municipalities. A "Krone" election review through the entire province.

0 Kommentare

While the FPÖ made gains in all Salzburg municipalities without exception and was the big winner, the Blue Party achieved its worst result in the state capital of all places (21.3 percent). Although the ÖVP was still number one in the state, it suffered double-digit losses across the board. Only in Weißpriach did the People's Party come away with a loss of 9.2 percentage points. It was more bitter for some small parties: not a single vote was cast for the KPÖ in four municipalities. In Tweng, nobody cast a cross for BIER.

79.3 percent of all eligible voters went to the polls in Salzburg on Sunday. In 2019, the figure was 76.4 percent. The municipality with the highest turnout at the polls was Göriach, where 90.6 percent voted. The small municipality in Lungau was also one of two without an invalid vote.

Wals and Golling as model municipalities
In Tweng, the highest percentage of citizens (48.8 percent) voted by absentee ballot, while the city of Salzburg had the highest number in absolute terms at 21,529.

The result from Wals-Siezenheim comes closest to the national result. The Golling result best reflects the nationwide election result. Only a few percentage points separate the two municipalities from the national election result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
