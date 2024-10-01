“Of course I’m a fan of Herbert Kickl”

What issues do you want to campaign for in the National Council?

Housing is a very pressing issue in the coming years. We need to create affordable housing. At state level, we are calling for special starter homes for young people, targeted at young adults and young families. Another important point is the issue of migration. We want a certain level of security to be guaranteed again in certain hotspots that have developed across the country. That's why we need an appropriate security policy and remigration.