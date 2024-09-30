Exciting program, excellently performed

On the surface, the program of the SOV's first subscription concert, which took place on Saturday in Feldkirch and on Sunday in Bregenz, may have seemed brittle or even incoherent. But that was not the case. This was experienced while listening to these amazing works, and this was expressed by the sympathetic conductor of the evening, Roland Kluttig, in a short speech with which he filled the break between the first two pieces of the program. The orchestra's arrangement for the first work, Béla Bartók's "Music for Strings; Percussion and Celesta", was unusual: two equal groups of string players sat opposite each other. At the center back were the other instruments mentioned in the title.