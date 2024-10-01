More new registrations, but few drive electrically

Petrol cars still make up the largest share

In the first half of 2024, 20,926 new cars were registered in Upper Austria, which represents a small increase of 1.9 percent compared to the first half of 2023. If you take a closer look at the figures, it is noticeable that the largest share of new registrations is attributable to petrol cars (32.4%). Compared to the previous year, however, 2.1% fewer diesel cars were sold - the share is 19.3% with 4039 cars.