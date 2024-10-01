Vorteilswelt
For self-sufficiency

Project for lots of home-grown fruit and vegetables

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 16:00

The East Tyrolean municipality of Virgen launched a project in September to increase self-sufficiency. The aim is not only to encourage the local population. The project is made possible by a considerable amount of funding.

0 Kommentare

"Self-sufficient from your own garden" - this is the title of an innovative LEADER project that has been running in the East Tyrolean municipality of Virgen since September 1st. The aim over the next three years is clear: to grow your own fruit, vegetables and herbs for your own food needs.

Project manager Birgit Winkler (2nd from right) and BM Dietmar Ruggenthaler with pupils harvesting apples in the middle school garden.
Project manager Birgit Winkler (2nd from right) and BM Dietmar Ruggenthaler with pupils harvesting apples in the middle school garden.
(Bild: Gemeinde Virgen)

Community citizens should be encouraged
The aim is to encourage local residents to cover their own food requirements in this area. They are supported in this by project manager Birgit Winkler, who focuses on home-growing. The people of Virgos can let off steam in various forms such as home gardens, raised beds, vertical gardens or community gardens.

The first crops have already been harvested.
The first crops have already been harvested.
(Bild: Gemeinde Virgen)

"Particular attention is paid to promoting old and seed-resistant vegetable varieties and improving soil fertility," explains the project manager. Further training and courses are also on the agenda.

Around 162,000 euros for the next three years
The project costs underline the fact that this project can only be managed with funding: 162,103 euros will be made available to the municipality of Virgen over a period of three years. The "Sun Village" not only wants to be a milestone for sustainability and self-sufficiency, but also wants to grow beyond the boundaries of the municipality, as Mayor Dietmar Ruggenthaler explains: "It is aimed at interested parties from the entire district to create a broader community and promote the exchange of ideas and experiences."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
