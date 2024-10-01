Project for lots of home-grown fruit and vegetables

Around 162,000 euros for the next three years

The project costs underline the fact that this project can only be managed with funding: 162,103 euros will be made available to the municipality of Virgen over a period of three years. The "Sun Village" not only wants to be a milestone for sustainability and self-sufficiency, but also wants to grow beyond the boundaries of the municipality, as Mayor Dietmar Ruggenthaler explains: "It is aimed at interested parties from the entire district to create a broader community and promote the exchange of ideas and experiences."