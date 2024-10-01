Cabaret artist Gassner:
“My hobbyhorse is malice”
At his very first major appearance as a cabaret artist, Tyrolean Thomas Gassner won the jury prize and the "Steirerkrone" audience award at the Graz Kleinkunstvogel in spring. Now he is presenting his first program at the Theatercafe.
"I'm basically not funny. My hobbyhorse is malice," says Thomas Gassner. This can really only be a joke, because this spring the Tyrolean won the Graz Kleinkunstvogel with his first appearance as a cabaret artist.
But Gassner is no newcomer to the stage: "My day job is acting. But then came the corona period and suddenly nothing worked and I was just sitting around pointlessly," he recalls. He saw it as an opportunity: "As an actor, you're always part of an ensemble and have to make compromises. I wanted to do something on my own - without anyone holding me back," he says.
And so he started writing his first cabaret programme: "I was preoccupied with the polarization of society. Everyone is only in their bubbles, everyone only talks about each other and no longer with each other," he explains. "I developed a character who finds everything and everyone stupid." The result is called "The Last Round of Humanity" and is an unrestrainedly malicious look at left and right.
"I've finally arrived artistically"
Gassner now wants to take off as a cabaret artist: "I still have few contacts in the scene and have to work hard to find my audience. But I have the feeling that I've arrived at what I really want to do as an artist in cabaret," he says.
The fact that he won big at the Kleinkunstvogel in spring with a first excerpt from the program (he won both the jury prize and the "Steirerkrone" audience bird) has encouraged him. "Now I'm looking forward to Graz, because the audience here was very attentive and curious," he says. From Tuesday to Thursday he will be performing at the Theatercafe in Graz - starting at 8 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.