International press already writing about monarchy

"Expression of social dissatisfaction"

The FPÖ's election victory is an "expression of social dissatisfaction", analyzed "El Diario" from Madrid. The economic prospects in Austria are currently "not exactly promising" and the FPÖ's election campaign was radical. The party advocates "ethnically and culturally homogeneous societies". In line with this, the German newspaper "Welt" tweeted that other parties are "not so opposed to liberal migration policies".



