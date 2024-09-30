Vorteilswelt
Furrer (18) deceased

“Unworthy”: Swiss rant after cycling tragedy

30.09.2024 07:14

Three days on, the tragic death of 18-year-old Muriel Furrer continues to shake the world of cycling. The fact that the world governing body UCI has not written a word about the young athlete on its website displeases the Swiss ...

In an editorial, Daniel Leu, deputy sports editor of "Blick", wrote: "No words of regret, no photo in memory of the talented Swiss cyclist who died far too early while pursuing her passion. The UCI - in these sad days it presents a very bad picture." In addition, the federation has still not provided any information about where the crash occurred and where Furrer was found.

When Gino Mäder had a fatal accident at the Tour de Suisse 2023, director Olivier Senn had shown how to do things properly. "He openly said what he knew and what he didn't know. He showed emotions and tears without wanting to play to the gallery," says Leu.

Olivier Senn (pictured) hardly ever spoke out, according to Leu. (Bild: AFP/APA/Fabrice COFFRINI)
Olivier Senn (pictured) hardly ever spoke out, according to Leu.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Fabrice COFFRINI)

"He was muzzled"
This time it was different. "When Senn appeared before the media on Friday evening together with UCI sports director Peter van den Abeele, it seemed as if he had been muzzled," says the journalist. The handling of Furrer's death was unworthy of her.

As Blick reported a few days ago, the young skier had crashed in a wooded area, where she suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. However, the helicopter only arrived at the scene of the accident after an hour.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

