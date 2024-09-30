FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
Kaprun confident in first derby after 18 (!) years
The Pinzgau lower house fans had to wait over 18 years for this prestigious neighborhood duel and the derby between Kaprun and Bruck kept its promise. In a match characterized by emotion and rain, Kaprun prevailed with a clear 4:1 victory.
Hours before kick-off, the first Kaprun players set about making the pitch playable after heavy rainfall. A task that paid off, as the backdrop was just right: despite the miserable weather, numerous fans made their way to the edge of the pitch to watch this long-awaited derby. "The atmosphere was fantastic - no bad blood, rather great anticipation for this special game," said Kaprun coach Achim Sametreiter, describing the atmosphere.
There was more anticipation than rivalry in the air.
Kaprun-Trainer Achim Sametreiter
Kreidl ice-cold - Bruck struggling
The game itself got off to a rocky start: Mistakes on both sides and newly promoted Bruck managed to skillfully disrupt Kaprun's play time and again. After a competitive start, the game picked up pace in the 27th minute: Kaprun's Bernhard Kreidl put his team ahead with an ice-cold finish. "We had our chances, but Kaprun's cool-headedness made the difference," analyzed Bruck coach Uwe Deussen. The visitors actually managed to keep the game open for a long time and came out of the break with more momentum. But in the 67th minute, a Bruck central defender slipped and again it was Kreidl who mercilessly took advantage of this lapse. That was the preliminary decision in this encounter.
Berni turned three chances into three goals!
Kaprun-Trainer Achim Sametreiter
Solid for Kaprun, bitter pill for Bruck
Andre Bertalanic's 3:0 in the 78th minute and Kreidl's 4:0 in the 81st minute finally sealed the visitors' fate. Bruck did manage to score a consolation goal with a direct free-kick from captain Rachelsperger, but the celebration was limited. "A deserved win for Kaprun, albeit a little too high," summed up Deussen. "We were well in the game until we conceded the second goal, but our mistakes were simply punished with a vengeance." The Sametreiter eleven, on the other hand, remain fully on course to establish themselves at the top of the league with this three-pointer.
Anything can happen in a derby. Nevertheless, it was a must-win for us!
Kaprun-Trainer Achim Sametreiter
An experience for the whole region
This derby victory was a very special one for Kaprun. Sametreiter praised his team for their fighting attitude, despite a not entirely flawless performance: "In the end, cleverness and cool-headedness brought us this victory. The derby had its very own charm and the win was absolutely deserved." While the Kaprun team celebrated their triumph in style, Bruck were proud of their long-awaited return to the league and the revival of this traditional neighborhood duel despite the defeat. "It was a great and emotional experience for all of us - despite the result," emphasized Deussen. The Pinzgau soccer fans experienced a derby worthy of the name. Thomas Schaier
2nd Landesliga Süd: St. Johann 1b - Maria Alm 3:1 (1:1), Kaprun - Bruck 4:1 (1:0), St. Martin/T. - Stuhlfelden 1:2 (0:0), Leogang - Bad Hofgastein 2:1 (1:1), Eben - St. Veit 7:2 (3:1), Neukirchen/Grv. - Piesendorf 1:1 (0:1), Unken - St. Michael 2:2 (0:1).
