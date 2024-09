Ex-ÖFB team player makes his debut in the lower house

Rarely has "he used to play higher" been as fitting as it was on Saturday in the 2nd Landesliga Nord: Leader Koppl swept promoted team Gneis/ASK/PSV off the field with a 7:1 victory. Player-co-coach and ex-professional Schubert shone with two goals, but was overshadowed by his famous best man Stefan Ilsanker. The European Cup winner scored on his debut.