Slip of paper economy
Why there are no more receipts at Billa & Co.
No more paperwork at Billa & Co. because the jö Bonus Club is now introducing the digital invoice as an alternative to the classic till receipt.
Seven million transactions - that's how many Austrian retailers count every day. "According to estimates by the Austrian Economic Association, 70 percent of receipts are issued for purchases under 30 euros. The majority of these end up in the next bin," calculates Nikolai Scheurecker, Managing Director of the jö Bonus Club.
This means that shopping bills for around 1,500 kilometers are generated every day - a distance from Vienna to Oslo, and that's just from receipts for less than 30 euros.
Minimizing paper waste
That's why they now want to put an end to the paperwork at the checkout - and offer a modern and service-oriented alternative. "All shopping invoices from the retailers Billa, Billa Plus, Bipa, Penny and all participating Adeg retailers are available on request in the jö äpp," says Rewe board member Marcel Haraszti, pleased with the innovations at the checkout.
Not only does it put an end to wasted paper, but it also increases the service for customers immensely, "as the process at the checkout runs automatically". Customers can also keep an eye on their invoices at all times in the jö app.
Digital invoice with many advantages
The use of the digital purchase invoice is also independent of the type of jö membership, but at the same time is not mandatory. Anyone who would prefer to access their invoices digitally in future simply has to agree to the terms of use in the app. The function can be activated at any time, but can also be deactivated again, according to the jö Bonus Club.
And the digital invoice has even more advantages, it is argued. For example, jö members will have access to a summary of their last purchase, including the purchase total, savings, an overview of the Ös collected and a list of the items purchased.
For a faster search, this list can also be filtered according to various criteria and certain invoices can be marked as favorites, for example. Exchanges can also be handled conveniently and digitally in this way.
