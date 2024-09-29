Sunshine on election Sunday, followed by an eight-track ride

Dry and sunny at times

At the beginning of the new week, very mild and humid air masses of subtropical origin will reach us. Compact clouds will move through, especially in the west, and a few drops or some rain may fall at times, including in the southwest on Tuesday. In the east and southeast, on the other hand, it will remain dry and there will be occasional sunny spells. On Monday, it will be slightly warmer, especially in the west, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 22 degrees. On Tuesday, the temperature will generally rise and reach a maximum of 15 to 23 degrees.