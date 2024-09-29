Cold front approaches
Sunshine on election Sunday, followed by an eight-track ride
There will be significantly more sunshine today than on Saturday. Particularly in the east and south-east, you can expect mild plus temperatures in the morning, but sunshine will prevail during the day. It will also be increasingly mild at the start of the week, followed by another cold front in the middle of the week, so the rollercoaster ride continues.
Today, Sunday, will be perfect for going to the polling station and casting your vote. No rain showers, the weather is friendly. From Lake Constance to the Mostviertel, a few drops or flakes above 1400 to 1600 meters are to be expected. Otherwise, it will often be sunny right from the start. Highs will often remain subdued, between 11 and 18 degrees. This is the forecast from UBIMET.
Dry and sunny at times
At the beginning of the new week, very mild and humid air masses of subtropical origin will reach us. Compact clouds will move through, especially in the west, and a few drops or some rain may fall at times, including in the southwest on Tuesday. In the east and southeast, on the other hand, it will remain dry and there will be occasional sunny spells. On Monday, it will be slightly warmer, especially in the west, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 22 degrees. On Tuesday, the temperature will generally rise and reach a maximum of 15 to 23 degrees.
By the middle of the week, there are signs of another cold front, so the rollercoaster ride will continue.
Weather and voter turnout
In the past, there have already been several studies that have examined the influence of the weather on election day on voting behavior. The results vary widely, as many other factors play a role in addition to the weather. A study by the Hamburg Institute for Weather and Climate Communication, for example, states that the weather actually has a measurable influence on voter turnout. For every additional degree, around 100,000 voters in Germany would stay away from the polls. More sunshine also has a negative impact on voter turnout.
However, rain is said to have a positive effect for conservative parties, as their voters tend to be less influenced by the weather. Only a few figures are available from Austria in this regard, but voters are likely to behave in a similar way ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
