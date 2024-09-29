Night-time operation
Brave police officer rescues drowning man from the Danube
Hats off to this achievement! A visitor to the Urfahran market can celebrate a second birthday this year! After falling into the Danube, a police officer from the market guard did not hesitate, but jumped into the cold Danube and brought the drowning man to the shore, risking his own life.
A passer-by reported at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday that a person was drifting in the Danube and was holding on to the anchor line of a landing stage. A police patrol, which was in the area of the funfair, immediately went there accompanied by the professional fire department. They searched the surface of the water with flashlights. A short time later, the victim, a 43-year-old man from the Amstetten district, could be seen about ten meters from the shore.
Weakened and disoriented
He already appeared weakened and disoriented and was desperately trying to stay afloat. The police officers tried to direct the 43-year-old towards the shore. When he was in danger of drowning, the police officers entered the Danube and pulled the 43-year-old towards the bank. There he was pulled up the embankment with the help of the police and other passers-by.
Barely responsive
The rescued man was barely responsive, was hypothermic and had a head injury which, according to passers-by, he had probably sustained when he slipped on the bank and fell into the Danube.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
