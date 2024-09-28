Raul Florucz:
5 games, 6 goals – and soon a “Romanian” instead of an ÖFB player?
He is currently scoring at will for Slovenian league leaders Olimpija Ljubljana, most recently six times in five games - and soon possibly for Romania. The Austrian Football Association there is said to be quite specifically interested in ÖFB legionnaire Raul Florucz.
On Saturday evening, Florucz made it ring again. The Austrian put the infamous lid on Olimpija's away win at Primorje with his "net" to make it 2-0. Olimpija are on a roll - ten games, no defeats yet, top of the table. And now it's off to the Europa League unbeaten and there against Heidenheim (in October, incidentally, also against LASK). And Raul himself is not exactly experiencing what you could call a decided crisis of form: He scored a whole six times in the last five games - across all competitions. It looks like things are going really well for the 23-year-old.
Romania instead of Austria
Romania's federation pricked up its ears. The association bosses are said to have already knocked on Olimpija's door and sounded out possibilities. Especially as Florucz did not appear in previous squads of ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick (in contrast to Arnel Jakupovic, for example, who also played in the Slovenian league and moved to Osijek in Croatia after a top start to the season).
Digression: About a year ago, krone.at reporter Hannes Maierhofer visited the (still) ÖFB legionnaire in Ljubljana and met him for a video interview:
The technocratic prerequisites should be in place. According to Olimpija, Raul has dual citizenship. The fact that he has three U19 caps under his belt should not stand in the way of a potential move to Romania. Rumor has it that his heart is already set on Austria. However, the prospect of playing for a senior national team should not be completely unimportant to him either ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.