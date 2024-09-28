5 games, 6 goals – and soon a “Romanian” instead of an ÖFB player?

On Saturday evening, Florucz made it ring again. The Austrian put the infamous lid on Olimpija's away win at Primorje with his "net" to make it 2-0. Olimpija are on a roll - ten games, no defeats yet, top of the table. And now it's off to the Europa League unbeaten and there against Heidenheim (in October, incidentally, also against LASK). And Raul himself is not exactly experiencing what you could call a decided crisis of form: He scored a whole six times in the last five games - across all competitions. It looks like things are going really well for the 23-year-old.