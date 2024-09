He wears Adidas and Puma at the same time against City

And that's how it happened: Trippier started the game in no unusual fashion, wearing two Adidas X Speedflow shoes. Things got strange in the 15th minute: after a shot from him was blocked by City player Jack Grealish, Trippier grabbed his right foot. Something didn't seem right. The 34-year-old went to the sideline - apparently to change his footwear. That's not unusual either. However, Trippier only changed one shoe. Which is why he wore a bright orange Adidas shoe (left) and a bright purple Puma shoe (right) until half-time. Very interesting to watch. Social media had a lot of fun with the extravagant outfit.