Exciting until the end: Today it’s all about your vote!
Austria is electing a new National Council! The first of the 9889 polling stations have been open since 6 a.m., voting closes at 5 p.m. at the latest - that's when it gets really exciting! With krone.at you can follow the whole election day live - we report on the most important events and everything you need to know about the National Council election.
The most important facts at a glance:
- 6,346,059 people are eligible to vote, 62,706 of them live abroad. 1,436,240 polling cards were issued - more than ever before.
- Nine parties are running across Austria: ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Grüne, NEOS, Bierpartei, KPÖ, Liste Madeleine Petrovic and "None of them".
- You can also follow the election on KroneTV from 10.30 a.m. - first with interviews with the leading candidates, then live from the krone.tv studio from 3.30 p.m. with many guests, analyses and links to parliament and the party headquarters.
- From 5 p.m., krone.at will provide you with all the municipal results - always up-to-date, clear and interactive.
