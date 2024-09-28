National Council election
144 candidates vie for 11 seats in Salzburg
391,100 people from Salzburg can go to the National Council elections and vote on Sunday from 6.45 am. Candidates who want to make it into parliament need around 30,000 votes for a direct mandate.
For the 391,100 Salzburg residents who can vote this Sunday, there is more choice than ever before. Ten parties and lists are on the ballot paper in Salzburg. The parties are mostly elected because of their program or the national top candidates. However, most of the 183 seats in the National Council are allocated via the regional and provincial constituencies.
Salzburg is entitled to a maximum of eleven mandates via this route. How many there will actually be depends on the election results. For comparison: in the last two elections in 2019 and 2017, eight seats each went directly to Salzburg. In any case, 144 candidates are running for the eleven seats in the federal state.
Voting takes place in three regional constituencies
The three Salzburg constituencies are the city, Flachgau with Tennengau and the three southern mountain districts in a joint constituency. Depending on voter turnout, around 30,000 votes are required for a direct mandate in a constituency. Around nine percent are required in Salzburg for a mandate via the regional list. Preferential votes can be awarded on the regional, state and national lists.
Most polling stations open at 7 a.m., in Niedernsill and Dorfgastein voting starts 15 minutes earlier. The first polling stations close at 12 noon. In most places you can vote until 4 pm. The last polling station closes in Großgmain at 5 pm.
