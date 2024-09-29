The most beautiful small towns around the Ländle

Schaffhausen

Schaffhausen in Switzerland is best known for its Rhine Falls. But many people don't know this: Schaffhausen's old town is one of the most beautiful in Switzerland - both in terms of location and architecture. In addition to the former All Saints' Monastery and the medieval fortifications, the "Haus zum Ritter", which is decorated with paintings, is particularly spectacular. Be sure to take a leisurely stroll around Fronwagplatz!