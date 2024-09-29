Off for a stroll:
The most beautiful small towns around the Ländle
It doesn't always have to be Munich or Zurich! There are many small towns around Vorarlberg that are well worth a visit, and the southern German region in particular is rich in historical gems. We have selected five insider tips for you. The ideal leisure program for an autumn day!
Schaffhausen
Schaffhausen in Switzerland is best known for its Rhine Falls. But many people don't know this: Schaffhausen's old town is one of the most beautiful in Switzerland - both in terms of location and architecture. In addition to the former All Saints' Monastery and the medieval fortifications, the "Haus zum Ritter", which is decorated with paintings, is particularly spectacular. Be sure to take a leisurely stroll around Fronwagplatz!
Biberach an der Riß
A good hour's drive from Bregenz lies a small-town gem: Biberach. The market square, surrounded by magnificent patrician houses, is well worth a visit. The town's parish church of St. Martin tells a very special story: after the Thirty Years' War, Biberach became a so-called parity imperial town, meaning Catholics and Protestants had equal rights - and the church is still used by both denominations today.
Wangen in the Allgäu
Wangen is quite rightly regarded as the medieval gem of the Allgäu. The townscape, which was created around 1000 years ago, has been preserved to this day as a cohesive ensemble - no gaps, no architectural sins. Wangen is also known as the town of fountains: Around 25 fountains, some of them extremely artistically designed, adorn the streets and squares. The absolute highlight is the always lively market square with the Pfaffenturm tower, town hall and the magnificent St. Martin's Church.
Kaufbeuren
Idyllic alleyways, magnificent town houses and a town wall that has been preserved at least in part - the Bavarian town of Kaufbeuren is an extremely worthwhile excursion destination. Once a free imperial city, Kaufbeuren has been able to develop continuously - which also explains its extremely varied architecture: today, Gothic stepped gables alternate with Renaissance buildings and Baroque façades. A wonderful potpourri!
Landsberg on the Lech
The Lech, rushing over several cascades, with the old town towering above it - Landsberg is a feast for the eyes in terms of its topography alone. No wonder the town has been a popular subject for painters of all eras. The town's early wealth is directly linked to the medieval salt route: Customs duties were once collected at the bridge over the Lech, which filled the town's coffers to bursting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.