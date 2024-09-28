Suspicion of fraud
Ex-professional footballer Stefan Stangl is in custody
Following his arrest in Germany at the end of July (as reported by Die Krone), former professional footballer Stefan Stangl is now in custody in Vienna. The public prosecutor's office is investigating the one-time team player, who was champion with Salzburg in 2017 and 2018 and also played for Rapid and Austria, on suspicion of serious commercial fraud.
The prime suspect is said to have induced various people to lend him money in order to speculate "profitably" with cryptocurrencies and invest in expensive luxury watches. The catch of the story: the gullible victims never got their money back, with the Styrian-born man allegedly coming up with various excuses. The accused is presumed innocent.
Not adhering to conditions
Stangl, who ended his active career at amateur club USC Muckendorf/Zeiselmauer last year, was already sentenced to a conditional prison sentence for fraud in January. However, he subsequently failed to comply with the conditions imposed and went into hiding. The public prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant. At the end of July, the handcuffs clicked at an airport in Germany.
Following his extradition, the 32-year-old is now being held in Vienna-Josefstadt prison. The reason for his arrest was assumed to be a risk of absconding. The damage he allegedly caused is said to be in the high six-figure euro range.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
