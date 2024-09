“A driving test for moped drivers is overdue”

He clarifies: "There is only an oral test for mopeds, but no compulsory practical test. However, it would be sensible and important to have one like the one for small motorcycle driving licenses. For a study, we tested the driving skills of 83 young moped riders in Upper Austria. On average, they had already been riding a moped for six months. The result surprised us negatively: 63% failed the practical test." In contrast, only 2.5% of small motorcycle riders failed this test, according to traffic researcher Robatsch: "According to statistics, one in ten moped riders has an accident." Christoph Gantner